LA Philharmonic celebrates 100th anniversary celebration

This Sunday LA Phil 100 and CicLAvia will transform eight miles of city streets into an auto free zone, where all are welcome to walk, run, skate. Scoot, bike and wander. It has no beginning and no end and you can join wherever you’d like but we’d love for you to stop by the stage that I will be hosting at Hollywood and Vine as we welcome Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra. They are one of hundreds of performers and groups who will be providing free entertainment all along the 8 mile route.

I talked to Laura Connelly who is Vice President of Presentations for the LA Phil about what to expect this Sunday and during the rest of the year as the 100thanniversary celebration for the LA Philharmonic continues. Listen in to find out more about Celebrate LA and we recommend that you download the special Celebrate LA! App which will help you navigate the event with performances, activities and you can also listen to the LA Phil’s specially curated playlist. For more info visit www.LAPhil.com