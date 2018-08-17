Pat Prescott Talks Waves and Curls Self Care Day with Regina Kimbell

The people who brought us Nappywood, the big natural hair expo, are back with a new hair themed event that promotes beauty, health and wellness. It’s the first ever Waves and Curls Self Care Day this Saturday August 18,, 2018 from 10am until 9pm at the Historic Inkwell Beach In Santa Monica.

This free event welcomes all generations of families and friends to enjoy a self-care day at the beach, from volleyball to yoga to TaiChi and will end with a Wakanda themed hair and fashion show at 6pm. I talked to Nappywood’s creator, filmmaker Regina Kimbell, about this new venture.

Listen in and take a moment to distress this weekend at the Waves and Curls Self Care Day this Saturday in Santa Monica.

Go to Eventbrite to RSVP for free registration and a swag bag at Nappywood.com.