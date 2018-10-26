Pat Prescott talks with YWCA CEO Faye Washington

The YWCA of Greater Los Angeles is celebrating a big birthday and the whole city is celebrating the Y’s rich history of advocacy and empowerment. At the helm is the dynamic, super focused CEO Faye Washington, who during her tenure there has truly put her stamp on the organization that started as a place for single women moving to Hollywood to find a safe, stable place to stay but has become so much more. I had a nice conversation with Faye about the 125th anniversary and some of the accomplishments she is most proud of.

We’ll hear more from her on November 1, 2018 at the Hollywood Loew’s Hotel on Hollywood and Highland, where we will celebrate the landmark anniversary by honoring a stellar list of women including Rita Moreno, Dolores Huerta, Constance Rice, Deborah Flint, Barbara Eden and Jamie Annunzio-Myers. I will co-host with my friend Pat Harvey from CBS 2 News. Please join us!

For more information visit www.YWCAGLA.org