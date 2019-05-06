Pat Prescott Talks to Questlove About Upcoming Prince Celebration

Questlove is the perfect person to curate the upcoming presentation of 4U: The Music of Prince with Symphony. The Roots drummer called into the Wave while doing his morning workout to talk about the show and his friendship with Prince.

4U will present the music of Prince with a full symphony orchestra. This is the first and only official Estate-approved symphonic Prince Celebration.

4U: The Music of Prince with Symphony

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza - May 12th

GET TICKETS HERE