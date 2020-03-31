Comfort Food Recipes To Get You Cooking While Social Distancing

Pat Prescott wants to introduce you to Veronica Hendrix, local food blogger and journalist for the Los Angeles Sentinel. Hendrix has been featured on the Food Network, runs the popular cooking blog 'Collard Greens and Caviar' and now has her very own Collard Greens and Caviar audio segment for you to follow along with. During a time when so many of us are limited with what we can do each day, we wanted to provide you with comfort food recipes from a local source! Not only can you easily whip up Hendrix's new recipes up at home, but you can also listen along as Hendrix makes her recipe with you. Each week Hendrix will be updating us with a new simple-to-make comfort food recipe that you can listen along to.

Soulful Humus

Put down that bag of chips and onion dip. This tasty and savory hummus recipe is not only easy to make, it will warm your soul and the easy to make tortilla chips keep is figure friendly. Now that is a bonus!

You will need a food processor for this recipe. If don’t have one, try a blender but be sure to smash your peas and beans in a mixing bowl with a potato smasher before adding them to the blender.

Ingredients



1 heaping teaspoon jarred minced garlic or 2 fresh cloves finely chopped

1 (16-oz.) can black-eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 (16-oz.) can red beans or light kidney beans, drained and rinsed

6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons tahini

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ to 1 teaspoon salt

¼ to ½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground chipotle pepper

¼ teaspoon thyme (not ground)

Lemon zest

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fresh chopped parsley, cilantro, chives or green onion

How To Make It

Gather all your ingredients before you start.

Add all the ingredients to a food processor.

Grate a little lemon zest over the top of the mixture in the processor.

Process until smooth.

Spoon hummus into a lovely plate or individual sized pasta bowl.

Smooth out the surface and in a circular motion, drizzle 2 tablespoon over the hummus.

Lightly sprinkle top of hummus with smoked paprika or sumac.

Top with fresh chopped herbs of your choice (parsley, cilantro, chives or green onion) or lemon zest.

Serve with pita chips, vegetable strips like bell peppers or my easy oven tortilla chips below.

Easy Oven Tortilla Chips

You will need a parchment lined baking sheet for this recipe

Ingredients

4 tortillas

Non stick cooking spray

salt – pain, seasoned or Cajun

How To Make It

Set oven tot 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Gather all your ingredients before you start.

Stack tortillas on top of each other.

Cut them in half, quarters then eighths.

Spread the cut tortillas on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper

Spray the tortillas with non stick. Turn them over and spray the other side.

Place baking sheet in the oven and bake 9-10 minutes.

Remove when done and season with salt right on the baking sheet.