Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman's Komics For Kids Event Is Just Around The Corner
Pat Prescott Talks With Moreno and Fritz On How You Can Attend The Hilarious Evening!
November 22, 2019
For 28 years, popular comedian Rudy Moreno and his wife Arlene have collected toys for deserving young kids with their annual Komics For Kids event. Rudy rounds up some of his funny friends who perform for the audience. All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy and you’re in for an afternoon of music, food, and laughter. Rudy stopped by our studios with his good friend weatherman/comedian Fritz Coleman to talk about it. Fritz has performed every year since Rudy started doing this. Hope to see you there this year!
The 29th Annual Komics for Kids Toy Drive and Fundraiser
Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2-6 pm
Stevens Steakhouse
5332 Stevens Place
Commerce, CA 90040
Call 323-723-9856 for info
Bring a toy valued at $20 or pay $20 at the door