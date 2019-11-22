Rudy Moreno and Fritz Coleman's Komics For Kids Event Is Just Around The Corner

Pat Prescott Talks With Moreno and Fritz On How You Can Attend The Hilarious Evening!

November 22, 2019
Pat Prescott
Komics For Kids
Categories: 
Interviews

For 28 years, popular comedian Rudy Moreno and his wife Arlene have collected toys for deserving young kids with their annual Komics For Kids event.  Rudy rounds up some of his funny friends who perform for the audience. All you have to do is bring an unwrapped toy and you’re in for an afternoon of music, food, and laughter. Rudy stopped by our studios with his good friend weatherman/comedian Fritz Coleman to talk about it. Fritz has performed every year since Rudy started doing this. Hope to see you there this year!

Komics For Kids Flyer

 

The 29th Annual Komics for Kids Toy Drive and Fundraiser

Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2-6 pm

 Stevens Steakhouse

5332 Stevens Place

Commerce, CA 90040

Call 323-723-9856 for info

Bring a toy valued at $20 or pay $20 at the door

Rudy Moreno Joins Pat Prescott to Discuss Komics For Kids

Tags: 
Komics For Kids
Pat Prescott
Rudy Moreno
Fritz Coleman
interview