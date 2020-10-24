Sandra Evers-Manly talks African American Film Marketplace with Pat Prescott

The 26th annual African American Film Marketplace kicks off this weekend with a virtual twist that will give you something really entertaining to do for the next month or so. Since the festival is online this year, you’ll be able to watch films and events online and on-demand. BHERC president Sandra Evers-Manly checked in to talk about some of the films and special events, including the Saturday Night 45th anniversary screening of Cooley High and the tribute to iconic director Michael Schultz. Listen in and for more information visit www.BHERC.org.

Sandra Evers Manly

“A Great Day In Black Hollywood”

Virtual Salute to the Iconic Film Director Michael Schultz



Commemorating the 45th Anniversary of the Groundbreaking Classic Film “Cooley High”



Saturday, October 24, 2020

3:00 pm PDT- Screening of "Cooley High"

5:30 pm PDT– A Salute to the Genius Michael Schultz

