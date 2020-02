Sarah Silverman shares her radio aspirations with Conan O'Brien, saying she's always wanted to sing the 94.7 the Wave jingle! Well, we took it one step further and produced Sarah's very own jingle.

Yo, @sarahkatesilverman we heard you tell @teamcoco you were looking to break into radio jingles!? We’re down, you can ride the WAVE anytime girl -- #947theWAVE