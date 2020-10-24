Saturday Night with Marcus Miller & Friends. A New Concert Series.
If you ever want to get an all-star band together just call bassist Marcus Miller. He’s been teaming up with comedian Alonzo Bodden and a cast of talented musicians to bring us Saturday Night with Marcus Miller & Friends Featuring the Stars of The Smooth Jazz Cruise, a new streaming concert series that’s bringing live music to fans who need it now more than ever. Marcus called into the morning show to talk about his all-star studio band and the special guests who’ve been showing up, like George Benson and Gregory Porter.
To get your tickets for the Saturday night shows HERE