Saturday Night with Marcus Miller & Friends. A New Concert Series.

If you ever want to get an all-star band together just call bassist Marcus Miller. He’s been teaming up with comedian Alonzo Bodden and a cast of talented musicians to bring us Saturday Night with Marcus Miller & Friends Featuring the Stars of The Smooth Jazz Cruise, a new streaming concert series that’s bringing live music to fans who need it now more than ever. Marcus called into the morning show to talk about his all-star studio band and the special guests who’ve been showing up, like George Benson and Gregory Porter.

Video of Marcus Miller and the Saturday Night Band

To get your tickets for the Saturday night shows HERE