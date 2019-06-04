Sheila E Talks Playboy Jazz Fest, Obama Blvd, and more with Pat Prescott!

Sheila E stopped by The WAVE studios today to talk with Pat Prescott about how excited she is to be playing the iconic Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl and dropped that she will be a surprise guest on-stage during the Celebration of Ndugu Chancler!

Sheila also touched on performing during the renaming celebration of Rodeo Road to Obama Blvd, and what it's like to party backstage with George Lopez!

The 2019 Playboy Jazz Festival June 8th & 9th at the Hollywood Bowl. For more information visit www.HollywoodBowl.com.

