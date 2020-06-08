Sheila E's New Album, "Iconic" is Giving Us Music For The Movement
Listen as Sheila discusses with Pat Prescott
June 8, 2020
Sheila E's new album, Iconic is all about giving us music for the movement. From classic covers to new originals, we have never needed this album more than we do now.
Back in the late 69's and early 70's, the airwaves reverberated with songs that expressed the anger and frustration as well as the hopes and dreams of that generation. Sheila E pays tribute to those songs on her album Iconic: Message 4 America project, which features wonderful covers of songs like The Pointer Sisters's," Yes We Can", The Beatles "Blackbird" and Marvin Gaye's "Inner City Blues".
Sheila called Pat Prescott to discuss the country's reaction to the George Floyd murder and how much these songs mean still mean today as we fight for justice and peace.