Sheryl Underwood Of CBS's 'The Talk' Joins Pat Prescott As She Is Honored For Black History Month

Sheryl Underwood serves as host of The Talk, CBS' Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show that examines topical events and contemporary issues through the eyes of five female hosts. She hosts the show alongside Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Marie Osmond. Underwood won the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts Daytime Emmy for the first time in 2017.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Underwood is a multi-faceted entrepreneur, balancing the roles of in-demand entertainer and owner and chief executive officer of Pack Rat Productions. She holds four honorary doctorates, including, an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Benedict College in Columbia, SC; South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, SC; the University of Illinois-Chicago; and Voorhees College in Denmark, SC. Also, she hosts Sheryl Underwood Radio which has 422 domestic and international affiliates, and Sheryl Underwood Radio – The App.

Committed to using her visibility and influence in positive ways, Underwood is founder and chief executive officer of the Pack Rat Foundation for Education, and she is currently raising money to support the 105 historically black colleges and universities and the students committed to pursuing higher education. Underwood is also a multi-year ambassador for The Bayou Classic. In 2008 she was the 23rd international president of her beloved Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Considered one of today's hardest working comediennes, Underwood has guest-starred in the television series The Odd Couple and the daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, and she has appeared as herself on the syndicated edition of Celebrity Name Game. In addition, her life story was the subject of the TV One bio-documentary Unsung Hollywood: Sheryl Underwood.