Stanley Clarke Talks About His New Roy Halston Frowick Documentary

The new documentary “Halston” captures the epic sweep of the life and times of the legendary Roy Halston Frowick, the superstar designer who set women free with his unstructured designs. People know the name, but many don’t know the story of the struggle between his artistic legacy and the pressures of the fashion business.

The new film tells it all with a critically acclaimed soundtrack composed by bassist Stanley Clarke, who is best known founding the group Return To forever, his collaborations with George Duke and for the thirty-plus screen scores he has composed including “Boyz In The Hood”. Stanley talks about the film and the writing process and shares some memories of George Duke too.

“Halston” is available on Amazon.