Stanley Nelson Discusses His Miles Davis Documentary with Pat Prescott

Miles Davis led a fascinating life; a life so big that there have been a number of films about it him already but someone who is a master of telling compelling stories has a new documentary called Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool and people are raving about it.

Stanley Nelson called in to talk about the new project and gives us lots of good reasons to see the film. Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20, opened in New York last Friday, and will open here in LA at The Landmark in Los Angeles tonight (August 30) and in additional markets beginning in September.