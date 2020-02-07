Rock Icon and Legend, Sting, Joins Pat Prescott To Share About His Hauntingly Beautiful New Stage Production "The Last Ship"
Sting's "The Last Ship" Is Playing At The Ahmanson Theater
February 7, 2020
This Friday morning, Pat Prescott is joined by the legendary, Sting, to discuss his riveting new stage production, “The Last Ship”. You know Sting as a rock icon, but now get to know him as the genius behind a nationally touring musical. As our very own Deborah Howell reviews, "This musical is Sting’s dream come to life; an endeavor he’s long wanted to bring to fruition, and that was apparent in every scene and every song."
