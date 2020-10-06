Tamron Hall Talks Season 2 with Pat Prescott

Tamron Hall - Host and Executive Producer

Emmy Award-winning talk show host Tamron Hall is the host and executive producer of the nationally syndicated talk show “Tamron Hall Show,” which premiered in September 2019. Tamron was honored in July with a Daytime Emmy® for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host, marking the first time since the award’s inception in 2015 that a freshman host was the recipient of that honor. Also in its first season, “Tamron Hall” won a prestigious Gracie Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host-Entertainment.

Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about. From the deeply personal to the purely fun, “Tamron Hall” is a daily destination for viewers to connect with the people shaping our lives through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. The show’s second season premiered Sept. 14, 2020.

Tamron Hall called into the Morning Show to talk about the exciting second season of her popular daytime talk show. We talked about what's happened on the show so far, how she books so many fascinating guests, and how she made headlines for the first show of season two. Listen in and check out Tamron Hall weekdays at 1pm on ABC7.

