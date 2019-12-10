From Luther Vandross to Whitney Houston You'll Want to Bump Pat Prescott's Holiday Playlist All Season Long!

I love everything from Nat King Cole’s Christmas album, but my favorite is "A Cradle In Bethlehem".

Brian McKnight has some wonderful Christmas albums, however the song I love the most is his version of "The First Noel". He Brianized it!

There are many treasures in the Dave Koz Christmas music catalog; not bad for a Jewish boy from the Valley! One of my favorites is the slowed-down version of "Feliz Navidad", that features some lovely vocals from Gabriel Orengo.

Whitney Houston’s funky medley of "Deck The Halls" and "Silent Night" is a revelation!

Of course, I can’t do this list without including Patti Austin’s version of "Christmas Time is Here".

David Foster, Linda Thompson, and Amy Grant outdid themselves when they wrote "My Grown Up Christmas List". There are many wonderful versions of this one, but I especially love hearing Natalie Cole’s.

I know Brian was on this list already, but I have to include the Josh Groban version of "Angels We Have Heard on High", which also features his good friend, the super talented Brian McKnight.

Luther Vandross’ Christmas albums are awesome! I have a lot of favorite songs off his albums, including "The Mistletoe Jam". However when Luther recorded "Every year, Every Christmas", it became an instant Christmas classic.

Also! Thanks to the Whispers for recording some amazing Christmas music, but especially for "Happy Holidays to You".

And finally, I have a new favorite, just released this year from LA’s own Tierra. It’s called, "Merry Christmas My Love".

I hope you’ll add these songs and all my other favorites to your own Christmas playlist this holiday season.

Happy Holidays!

P.S. They only asked me for 10 songs, but I must give honorable mention to Fourplay and Eric Benet’s sweet version of "The Christmas Song".

