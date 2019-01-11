Pat Prescott Talks To Shanola Hampton

If you’re a fan of the hit Showtime drama Shameless, then you know Shanola Hampton. She plays Veronica Fisher on the quirky series, which returns this weekend for its ninth season. But that’s not what Shanola is most excited about.

We will also see her this weekend in a different role starring in the TV One original movie Three’s Complicated. Shanola not only stars in this one, she also is the executive producer for the first time. She told us all about it when she visited the Wave studios this week.