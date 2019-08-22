Trisha Thomas talks the Annual Leimert Park Book Fair with Pat Prescott

Book lovers rejoice! The 13th Annual Leimert Park Village Book Fair is happening on Saturday August 24th at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza from 10AM until 5PM. This year’s theme is “We Do This for the Culture: Celebrating Our Collective Culture. It’s a reminder of the book fair’s commitment to promote reading and literacy in an entertaining, engaging and informative wat that benefits the whole community. One of the featured authors is Trisha R. Thomas,

Author of “Nappily Ever After”, which has been adapted into a Netflix film starring Sanaa Lathan and Lyriq Bent. Trish called in to talk to us about the book and the movie and the opportunity to meet her readers face to face. Hope to see you at the book fair. For more info, visit www.LeimertParkBookFair.com