Pat Prescott Talks Amazing Grace Conservatory with Wendy Raquel Robinson

Award-winning actress Wendy Raquel Robinson is respected for her work. You probably know her from The Steve Harvey Show and The Game, and most recently from ABC’s new summer series Grand Hotel. But here in LA she is known and loved for her contributions to the Southern California arts community through her Amazing Grace Conservatory.

The conservatory is changing lives and discovering new talent and some of that talent will be on full display this weekend in their new production “Our Westside Story” at the Little Theatre at Los Angeles Southwest College. Wendy Raquel stopped by our studios with the two directors of the show, Alfred Jackson and Gerald Evans, who just happen to be alumni of the conservatory.

