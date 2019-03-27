Powerball Jackpot Stands at $750 Million

March 27, 2019

People in offices nationwide are scrambling to pool their money together for a chance to win the estimated $750 million Powerball jackpot drawing Wednesday night.

It'll be the 4th largest jackpot in US history.

The odds of having the winning numbers: 1 in 292 million. If someone does snag the lucky ticket tonight, the lump-sum payout would be just over $465 million.

You have until 7 p.m. this evening to get your tickets for tonight's drawing.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since the day after Christmas.

