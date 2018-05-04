Preview Set It Off!

Je’caryous Johnson is back with a stage version of a popular heist movie that starred some of the biggest names in the business, including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith. The prolific writer, producer, and director stopped by the Wave studios with Kyla Pratt, who reprises Jada’s role in his stage version of “Set It Off”, in performances this weekend at the Orpheum Theatre. Listen in and find out about how Je’caryous has changed it up enough to include some surprises yet still stay true to the tragic story we know and love, hear Kyla explain why top actors love to work with him and learn about what’s coming next for Je’caryous. While you’re at it, go see “Set It Off” in LA this weekend only.

The Los Angeles, CA performance schedule at the Orpheum Theatre is as follows:

Friday, May 4, 2018 at 8:30 PM

Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 3 PM & 8 PM

Sunday, May 6, 2018 at 3 PM

Tickets can be purchased via phone at 800-745-3000 and online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.jecaryous.com at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office on show days only.