Protect Your Home From All Sides With Bi-fold Security Doors

Homeowners know they can make themselves safer by installing a few quality security doors in their home’s main entrance and backdoors. However, many may not know that they can also make their side entryways more secure with bi-fold security doors.

What are bi-fold security doors?

Bi-fold security doors function much in the same way as those designed for main entryways. They provide your side entryways with a high degree of resistance against blunt-instrument and dynamic impact attacks while also allowing air and sunshine to flow freely. As 95% of home invasions occur when a burglar forcibly enters via a window or door, homeowners would be wise to shore up all of their home’s entrypoints with Wynstan USA’s Crimsafe bi-fold security doors. Made of 304 Grade Stainless Steel Mesh and stainless steel triple locks, they can stand up to even the most motivated intruder.

Protection of natural hazards

While bi-fold security doors are primarily designed to protect your home from intruders, they also protect against certain natural hazards. Crimsafe’s patented Tensile-Tuff Steel Mesh is treated with corrosion resistant additives so it can keep hailstones and windblown debris from damaging your home years after installation. Because they have an aperture (opening) size of 1.5mm x 1.5mm, the doors can keep burning debris from any local fires out of your home and away from your loved ones and most prized possessions.

They provide security without sacrificing style

In addition to their best-in-class security features, Crimsafe also offers homeowners something their competitors cannot—a range of bi-fold doors that won’t ruin a home’s curb appeal. Crimsafe doors are available in a host of attractive colors, including black, white and woodgrain, so they can keep you and your family safe without compromising your home’s exterior aesthetic.

