Quentin Tarantino Thrills L.A. Shooting Scenes for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

By Scott T. Sterling

Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt and Margot Robie are among the stars taking L.A. back to the 1960s for Tarantino’s upcoming period piece, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie, about the Manson Family murders of actress Sharon Tate, will star DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a TV actor looking to break into the big-screen movie business. Along for the ride is his best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth, played by Pitt.

In the fictitious film, DiCaprio’s character just so happens to live next door to Tate—who in real life was pregnant with director Roman Polanski’s child—at the time of the grisly murders by the hands of Charles Manson’s crazed followers.

In true Tarantino fashion, the movie is being made as authentically as possible, with the director recently taking over Hollywood Boulevard and remaking it to look just like it did in the late 1960s.

As such, long faded facades of such establishments as Peaches Records & Tapes, the Pussycat Lounge, and even a bus bench advertisement for The Rosey Grier Show, a TV variety show starring the former L.A. Rams NFL legend that ran for three seasons.

Movie fans have been flocking to Hollywood Boulevard this week to catch glimpses of the new Tartantino movie as it’s being made, and their efforts have been paying off tremendously. Earlier this week, L.A. writer and pop culture expert Mark Blackwell snapped this pic of Pitt and DiCaprio being towed up and down the street filming a car scene.

The vintage vehicles have also been a big draw, with Pitt seen racing along the strip in a powder blue Karmann Ghia, according to Curbed L.A., which also reports that the stars waved to screaming fans between takes. Tarantino was spotted overseeing the action wearing a Dashiki and smoking out of a pipe.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is expected to shoot across Los Angeles for the next several months. So if you see an L.A. street that looks like it’s gone back in time surrounded by hundreds of rowdy fans, you’ve probably stumbled across Tarantino’s latest film set. Happy hunting!