A Look at Taste of Soul 2019: Check Out The Best Moments From The Wave Stage

This year at Taste of Soul Los Angeles 2019, The Wave stage was buzzing with excitement and energy all day! From Mayor Eric Garcetti playing the bongos on stage to a surprise performance from Stevie Wonder, we wanted to share the best moments from the weekend with you. Artists such as Kylmaxx, Evelyn "Champagne" King and The SOS Band rocked the stage and had fans up on their feet moving and grooving from sun-up until sun-down. Check out our recap video right here to relive the amazing festivities from this past Saturday!