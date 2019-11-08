Jennifer York chats with Worthy of Love Founder, Mary Davis
Worthy of Love Works to Serve Homeless Children Living on LA's Skidrow
For this week's Person of The Week segment, Jennifer York sits down with Mary Davis, of Worthy of Love, a charity that focuses specifically on serving children living in Los Angeles's Skidrow. Worthy of Love aims to provide joy and happiness for the kids living on Skidrow. Mary and her husband throw birthday parties for these children and take them to amazing events. People like Jaden Smith have even become involved with the organization to provide amazing activities for the youngest residents of Skidrow. Click here to find out how you can donate time and resources to Worthy of Love.
What the world needs now is love sweet love! #throwbackthursday #youareworthy #WorthyofLove --@mykleparkerphotography @maariaah26
Children are the future, teach them well, let them lead the way. #volunteerwithkids #giveback #changetheworld #lovelovelove
City of -- -- -- . . . . . . #bestvolunteers #throwbackthursday #giveback #forthekids #endhomelessness #lovecanchangetheworld #happybirthday #losangeles #cityofangels #skidrow
Children are our future -- --#teachthemwell --#letthemleadtheway ♥️#tellthemtheyareworthy --#WorthyofLove