Jennifer York chats with Worthy of Love Founder, Mary Davis

For this week's Person of The Week segment, Jennifer York sits down with Mary Davis, of Worthy of Love, a charity that focuses specifically on serving children living in Los Angeles's Skidrow. Worthy of Love aims to provide joy and happiness for the kids living on Skidrow. Mary and her husband throw birthday parties for these children and take them to amazing events. People like Jaden Smith have even become involved with the organization to provide amazing activities for the youngest residents of Skidrow. Click here to find out how you can donate time and resources to Worthy of Love.