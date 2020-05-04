Local Love: How You Can Help Local Businesses That Are Open or Delivering

We're all going through some weird times. Now more than ever, small businesses and local community staples need our support. Local Love is our way of shouting out those places and helping them through this national crisis. Local spots are experiencing an intense struggle that continues to worsen, yet they are doing all they can to serve their community and we want to let them know that their efforts do not go unrecognized and are appreciated more than ever. There is no shortage of love and we fully intend on spreading it! We are in this together and together we can make a difference.

Have a local business you want to shouout? Message us on Twitter or Instagram!

Eat Vegan? We compiled a list of SoCal Vegan restaurants open for business!

LOS ANGELES

Nature's Produce 3305 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, open for pick up and delivery at naturesproduce.com 323.235.4343 @naturesproducela

Porto's Bakery 5 bakery locations (Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park, West Covina) open for in-car pick up only. @portosbakery

The Original Farmers Market 6333 W. 3rd St. 323.933.9211 @farmersmarketla

Simpang Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean food 10433 National Blvd #2, Los Angeles, open for take out and delivery at simpangasia.com @SimpangAsia

Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean food Lokal Sandwich Shop classic banh mi sandwiches, breakfast and Vietnamese coffee 10433 National Blvd #1A, Los Angeles, order take out or delivery at lokalsandwichshop.com @LokalSandwichshop

classic banh mi sandwiches, breakfast and Vietnamese coffee Big Mama's and Poppa's Pizzeria contactless delivery from 17 locations @bigmamasnpapa

Wood & Water 13359 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks 818.855.1661 (open for take out and delivery)

The Yogurt Shop Brentwood & Pacific Palisades (open for take out or delivery) @the_yogurt_shoppe

Barkada Restaurant & Lounge 1253 Vine St Unit 1 323.825.9033 @barkadahollywood (Open for delivery & takeout)

Ma'am Sir 4330 W Sunset Blvd 323.741.8371 @maamsirla

The Parks Finest 1267 W. Temple St 213.481.2800 @theparksfinest

HiFi Kitchen 1667 Beverly Blvd 213.258.8417

Guerrilla Tacos 2000 E 7th St 213-375-3300 @guerrillatacos

Zinc Cafe & Market and Bar Mateo 580 Mateo St 323-825-5381 @zinccafeandmarket

Counterpart Deli (vegan) 1559 Echo Park Ave 213-221-7198 @counterpartvegan

Father's Office 905 E. 2nd St. 310.736.2224 (Locations also in Culver City and Santa Monica) @fathersofficeofficial

The Apple Pan Delivery and takeout 11a-9p @applepan

Benny's Tacos and Chicken Rotisserie 7101 W. Manchester Ave 310.670.8226 @bennystacos

Orleans & York DTLA, Inglewood, Carson, WIndsor Hills, Crenshaw @orleansandyorkdeli

California Grill 6751 Painter Ave @ogcaliforniagrill

Hail Mary Pizza 3219 Glendale Blvd @hailmarypizza

Mama's Tamales 2124 W. 7th St (Vegan) @mamastamales

Sun Nong Dan 3470 W 6th St #7 (213) 365-0303

Native Fields 18750 Amar Rd @nativefieldsla

Diddy Riese 926 Broxton Ave Westwood 310.208.0448



EAST LA

La Morenita 2620 N. Broadway Ave

The Village Mart & Deli 2200 N. Soto St @villagemart

La Monarca 12 locations in LA (Vegan options available) @lamonacabakery

Little Dom's 2128 Hillhurst Ave 323-661-0055 @littledomsla



WEST LA

Father's Office 3229 Helms Ave 310-736-2224 @fathersofficeofficial

The Apple Pan 10801 W Pico Blvd 310-475-3585 @applepan

Bennys Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie LA 7101 W Manchester Ave 310-670-8226 @bennystacos

Huckleberry Cafe 1014 Wilshire Blvd 310-451-2311 @huckcafe

Milo & Olive 2723 Wilshire Blvd 310-453-6776 @miloandolive

Superba Food + Bread 1900 Lincoln Blvd 310-907-5075 @lifesuperba



HOLLYWOOD

Jitlada Restaurant 5233 Sunset Blvd (vegetarian options) 323-667-9809 @jitlada_la

Sqirl 720 N Virgil Ave #4 323-284-8147 @sqirlla

Pizzeria Mozza 641 N Highland Ave 323-297-0101 @pizzeriamozza

Little Toni's

BURBANK

Giamela's Submarine Sandwiches

Don Cuco's Mexican Resturant

World Empanada

Porto's Bakery and Cafe

Handy Market

Tallyrand Restaurant

Milt & Edie's Dryckeaners & Tailoring Center

Don Zarape Mexican Food

PASADENA

Roma Market Italian Deli 918 N. Lake Ave @romamarket 626.797.7748

Oak Tree Inn 1315 Fair Oaks Ave

Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria 1007 Fair Oaks Ave

Charlie's Trio 5769 Huntington Dr. (Also in Alhambra) @charliestiola

Koko's Mediterranean Cafe 273 Shoppers Lane @kokosmediterraneancafe

Beer & Claw 61 S. Fair Oaks Ave @beerandclaw



WEHO

Elios Wood Fire Pizza (via Postmates) @elios.wood.fire.pizza

(via Postmates) @elios.wood.fire.pizza Belcampo Meat Co. (pickup or delivery) 8053 W 3rd St 323-937-0170 @belcampomeatco

Jon & Vinny's 412 N Fairfax Ave 323-334-3369 @jonandvinnydelivery

Hugo's Restaurant 8401 Santa Monica Blvd 323-654-3993 @hugosrestaurants

Slab BBQ 8136 W 3rd St 310-855-7184 @slabbbq

Tortilla Republic 616 N Robertson Blvd 310-657-9888 @tortillarepublicweho

Tuk Tuk Thai 8875 W Pico Blvd 310-860-1872 @tuktukthaila



KOREATOWN

Falafel Corner 698 S. Irolo St. 213.252.4435

Guelagetza 3014 W. Olympic Blvd

Escala Historic Chapman Plaza 3451 West 6th Street 213 387-1113 @escalaktown

Lock N Key 239 S. Vermont Ave @lockandkeyla (Takeout window open 3p-10p)

Myung In Dumplings 3109 W Olympic Blvd B 213-381-3568 @myungindumplings



SANTA CLARITA/VALENCIA

Salsa and Beer

Casa Vega

Brent's Deli Northridge

Nealie's Skillet

Dario's Mexican Restaurant

Daniel's Tacos

Casa De Pizza

Mom Can Cook Thai Kitchen

Moe's Famous Burger & Sandwiches

Antonio's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant

Salt Creek Grill Valencia

Tiny's Submarine Sandwiches

Teriyaki Madness

Pierogi Spot

Wolf Creek

Bella Cocina Italian

Picolla Tratorria

Corner Cottage

Firebirds

Bricks

Ay Caramba! Restaurant

Tomato Patch

SOUTH BAY/ ORANGE COUNTY

Darrow's New Orleans Grill

Chinollo

Baboy at Bahay Kainan

Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Restaurant

Rosario's Italian Restaurant

Zacatecas Restaurant

Oh My Burger

Tacos El Guero

Pupuseri El Cerro Verde

Pho House

Top Tenders & Wings

El Amigo

Pho Hue Oi

The Serving Spoon

Stuff I Eat

Cluckin Bun

Rusty Pot Cafe

Peru Chicha Peruvian Restaurant

Sweet Rice

Eatalian Cafe

Pinkys Hot Box

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

Habana Vieja Cuban Cuisine

The Ramane Join

Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie

Feen Coffee

Bagels and Brew

Rance's Chicago Pizza

Los Cotijas Mexican Grill

Blackmarket Bakery

Crafted Donuts

Pita Hot

Early Bird

The Sound and Noodle

Corina's Italian Market

Nguyen's Kitchen

Tikiyaki

Yoshiharu Ramen

Bronx Sanwhich

Sunrise Cafe

Urban Cup

Glee Donuts & Burgers

808 Local Hawaiian Grill

Taqueria Las Comadres

The Cut

Lotus Bistro

Baguette Me

Rollrritto + Poke Bar

VIP Tacos

Secrot Spot

Smog City West Brewery

Burnin Daylight Brewery

Azules Coffee

The Pizza Store 380 S. Main St Orange 714.978.7300

Whata Lotta Pizza 1500 E Lincoln Ave, Orange 714.998.5100

El Burrito Jr 21141 Hawthorne Blvd (Locations in Walteria, Redondo Beach, Lomita)

Taco Nazo 10326 Alondra Blvd (Locations La Puente, El Monte, La Habra, Azusa, Walnut)

Jame Enoteca 241 Main St 310-648-8554

Thai Pepper 18023 Beach Blvd 714.843.9818

Earle's On Crenshaw (vegan options) 3864 Crenshaw Blvd 323-299-2867 @earlesoncrenshaw

Woody's Bar-B-Q 3446 W Slauson Ave 323-294-9443

Claro's Italian Deli Locations in San Gabriel, Arcadia, Tustin, La Hbra, Covina and Upland @clarositalianmarkets



SFV /INLAND EMPIRE