Local Love: How You Can Help Local Businesses That Are Open or Delivering
We're all going through some weird times. Now more than ever, small businesses and local community staples need our support. Local Love is our way of shouting out those places and helping them through this national crisis. Local spots are experiencing an intense struggle that continues to worsen, yet they are doing all they can to serve their community and we want to let them know that their efforts do not go unrecognized and are appreciated more than ever. There is no shortage of love and we fully intend on spreading it! We are in this together and together we can make a difference.
Eat Vegan? We compiled a list of SoCal Vegan restaurants open for business!
LOS ANGELES
- Nature's Produce
- 3305 Bandini Blvd, Vernon, open for pick up and delivery at naturesproduce.com 323.235.4343 @naturesproducela
- Porto's Bakery
- 5 bakery locations (Glendale, Burbank, Downey, Buena Park, West Covina) open for in-car pick up only. @portosbakery
- The Original Farmers Market
- 6333 W. 3rd St. 323.933.9211 @farmersmarketla
- Simpang Indonesian, Malaysian and Singaporean food
- 10433 National Blvd #2, Los Angeles, open for take out and delivery at simpangasia.com @SimpangAsia
- Lokal Sandwich Shop classic banh mi sandwiches, breakfast and Vietnamese coffee
- 10433 National Blvd #1A, Los Angeles, order take out or delivery at lokalsandwichshop.com @LokalSandwichshop
- Big Mama's and Poppa's Pizzeria
- contactless delivery from 17 locations @bigmamasnpapa
- Wood & Water
- 13359 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks 818.855.1661 (open for take out and delivery)
- The Yogurt Shop
- Brentwood & Pacific Palisades (open for take out or delivery) @the_yogurt_shoppe
- Barkada Restaurant & Lounge
- 1253 Vine St Unit 1 323.825.9033 @barkadahollywood (Open for delivery & takeout)
- Ma'am Sir
- 4330 W Sunset Blvd 323.741.8371 @maamsirla
- The Parks Finest
- 1267 W. Temple St 213.481.2800 @theparksfinest
- HiFi Kitchen
- 1667 Beverly Blvd 213.258.8417
- Guerrilla Tacos
- 2000 E 7th St 213-375-3300 @guerrillatacos
- Zinc Cafe & Market and Bar Mateo
- 580 Mateo St 323-825-5381 @zinccafeandmarket
- Counterpart Deli (vegan)
- 1559 Echo Park Ave 213-221-7198 @counterpartvegan
- Father's Office
- 905 E. 2nd St. 310.736.2224 (Locations also in Culver City and Santa Monica) @fathersofficeofficial
- The Apple Pan
- Delivery and takeout 11a-9p @applepan
- Benny's Tacos and Chicken Rotisserie
- 7101 W. Manchester Ave 310.670.8226 @bennystacos
- Orleans & York
- DTLA, Inglewood, Carson, WIndsor Hills, Crenshaw @orleansandyorkdeli
- California Grill
- 6751 Painter Ave @ogcaliforniagrill
- Hail Mary Pizza
- 3219 Glendale Blvd @hailmarypizza
- Mama's Tamales
- 2124 W. 7th St (Vegan) @mamastamales
- Sun Nong Dan
- 3470 W 6th St #7 (213) 365-0303
- Native Fields
- 18750 Amar Rd @nativefieldsla
- Diddy Riese
- 926 Broxton Ave Westwood 310.208.0448
EAST LA
- La Morenita
- 2620 N. Broadway Ave
- The Village Mart & Deli
- 2200 N. Soto St @villagemart
- La Monarca
- 12 locations in LA (Vegan options available) @lamonacabakery
- Little Dom's
- 2128 Hillhurst Ave 323-661-0055 @littledomsla
WEST LA
- Father's Office
- 3229 Helms Ave 310-736-2224 @fathersofficeofficial
- The Apple Pan
- 10801 W Pico Blvd 310-475-3585 @applepan
- Bennys Tacos & Chicken Rotisserie LA
- 7101 W Manchester Ave 310-670-8226 @bennystacos
- Huckleberry Cafe
- 1014 Wilshire Blvd 310-451-2311 @huckcafe
- Milo & Olive
- 2723 Wilshire Blvd 310-453-6776 @miloandolive
- Superba Food + Bread
- 1900 Lincoln Blvd 310-907-5075 @lifesuperba
HOLLYWOOD
- Jitlada Restaurant
- 5233 Sunset Blvd (vegetarian options) 323-667-9809 @jitlada_la
- Sqirl
- 720 N Virgil Ave #4 323-284-8147 @sqirlla
- Pizzeria Mozza
- 641 N Highland Ave 323-297-0101 @pizzeriamozza
- Little Toni's
BURBANK
- Giamela's Submarine Sandwiches
- Don Cuco's Mexican Resturant
- World Empanada
- Porto's Bakery and Cafe
- Handy Market
- Tallyrand Restaurant
- Milt & Edie's Dryckeaners & Tailoring Center
- Don Zarape Mexican Food
PASADENA
- Roma Market Italian Deli
- 918 N. Lake Ave @romamarket 626.797.7748
- Oak Tree Inn
- 1315 Fair Oaks Ave
- Mama's Brick Oven Pizzeria
- 1007 Fair Oaks Ave
- Charlie's Trio
- 5769 Huntington Dr. (Also in Alhambra) @charliestiola
- Koko's Mediterranean Cafe
- 273 Shoppers Lane @kokosmediterraneancafe
- Beer & Claw
- 61 S. Fair Oaks Ave @beerandclaw
WEHO
- Elios Wood Fire Pizza (via Postmates) @elios.wood.fire.pizza
- Belcampo Meat Co. (pickup or delivery)
- 8053 W 3rd St 323-937-0170 @belcampomeatco
- Jon & Vinny's
- 412 N Fairfax Ave 323-334-3369 @jonandvinnydelivery
- Hugo's Restaurant
- 8401 Santa Monica Blvd 323-654-3993 @hugosrestaurants
- Slab BBQ
- 8136 W 3rd St 310-855-7184 @slabbbq
- Tortilla Republic
- 616 N Robertson Blvd 310-657-9888 @tortillarepublicweho
- Tuk Tuk Thai
- 8875 W Pico Blvd 310-860-1872 @tuktukthaila
KOREATOWN
- Falafel Corner
- 698 S. Irolo St. 213.252.4435
- Guelagetza
- 3014 W. Olympic Blvd
- Escala
- Historic Chapman Plaza 3451 West 6th Street 213 387-1113 @escalaktown
- Lock N Key
- 239 S. Vermont Ave @lockandkeyla (Takeout window open 3p-10p)
- Myung In Dumplings
- 3109 W Olympic Blvd B 213-381-3568 @myungindumplings
SANTA CLARITA/VALENCIA
- Salsa and Beer
- Casa Vega
- Brent's Deli Northridge
- Nealie's Skillet
- Dario's Mexican Restaurant
- Daniel's Tacos
- Casa De Pizza
- Mom Can Cook Thai Kitchen
- Moe's Famous Burger & Sandwiches
- Antonio's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant
- Salt Creek Grill Valencia
- Tiny's Submarine Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Madness
- Pierogi Spot
- Wolf Creek
- Bella Cocina Italian
- Picolla Tratorria
- Corner Cottage
- Firebirds
- Bricks
- Ay Caramba! Restaurant
- Tomato Patch
SOUTH BAY/ ORANGE COUNTY
- Darrow's New Orleans Grill
- Chinollo
- Baboy at Bahay Kainan
- Aunty Maile's Hawaiian Restaurant
- Rosario's Italian Restaurant
- Zacatecas Restaurant
- Oh My Burger
- Tacos El Guero
- Pupuseri El Cerro Verde
- Pho House
- Top Tenders & Wings
- El Amigo
- Pho Hue Oi
- The Serving Spoon
- Stuff I Eat
- Cluckin Bun
- Rusty Pot Cafe
- Peru Chicha Peruvian Restaurant
- Sweet Rice
- Eatalian Cafe
- Pinkys Hot Box
- El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
- Habana Vieja Cuban Cuisine
- The Ramane Join
- Benny's Tacos & Rotisserie
- Feen Coffee
- Bagels and Brew
- Rance's Chicago Pizza
- Los Cotijas Mexican Grill
- Blackmarket Bakery
- Crafted Donuts
- Pita Hot
- Early Bird
- The Sound and Noodle
- Corina's Italian Market
- Nguyen's Kitchen
- Tikiyaki
- Yoshiharu Ramen
- Bronx Sanwhich
- Sunrise Cafe
- Urban Cup
- Glee Donuts & Burgers
- 808 Local Hawaiian Grill
- Taqueria Las Comadres
- The Cut
- Lotus Bistro
- Baguette Me
- Rollrritto + Poke Bar
- VIP Tacos
- Secrot Spot
- Smog City West Brewery
- Burnin Daylight Brewery
- Azules Coffee
- The Pizza Store
- 380 S. Main St Orange 714.978.7300
- Whata Lotta Pizza
- 1500 E Lincoln Ave, Orange 714.998.5100
- El Burrito Jr
- 21141 Hawthorne Blvd (Locations in Walteria, Redondo Beach, Lomita)
- Taco Nazo
- 10326 Alondra Blvd (Locations La Puente, El Monte, La Habra, Azusa, Walnut)
- Jame Enoteca
- 241 Main St 310-648-8554
- Thai Pepper
- 18023 Beach Blvd 714.843.9818
- Earle's On Crenshaw (vegan options)
- 3864 Crenshaw Blvd 323-299-2867 @earlesoncrenshaw
- Woody's Bar-B-Q
- 3446 W Slauson Ave 323-294-9443
- Claro's Italian Deli
- Locations in San Gabriel, Arcadia, Tustin, La Hbra, Covina and Upland @clarositalianmarkets
SFV /INLAND EMPIRE
- Scoop Street Ice Cream
- Din Tai Fung
- Dolans Uyghur Cuisine
- Lunasia Chinese Cuisine
- Grill 'Em All
- Alondra Hot Wings
- Krua Thai Cuisine
- Guadalajara Grill
- Sichuan Impression
- Xiang La Hui
- Flappy Jack's Pancake House
- Bun Street
- One Veg World
- Clearman's North Woods Inn
- Hamiliton's Stakehouse
- Vincenzo's Terrazza
- The Artist Pizzeria
- Red Devil Pizza
- Avolio's Italian Restaurant
- Thirsty Cow Korean BBQ
- Garduno's Taco King
- Ostioneria Colima
- Cafe Santorini
- Banana Bay Restaurant
- Cha Cafe
- Mahan Indian Restaurant
- The Quarter Creole Cuisine
- Le Gourmet
- The Chocolate Bar
- Sushi Asahi
- Simple Simon's Bakery & Bistro
- The Salted Pig
- Viva Madrid!
- The Hot Spot
- Leo's Country Kitchen
- Citrus Kitchen
- Le Chat Noir
- Heroes Restaurant and Brewery
- Star Crab
- Guang Lin Cafe
- The Green Shack Market Place
- Sundowner's Family Restaurant
- Vince's Spaghetti
- Johhny O's Cafe
- Mezzaterranean
- Iron Skillet
- Wang Cho Korean BBQ
- The Mexico Cafe
- El Perico Ranchero
- Elvira's Mexican Grill
- LImericks Tavern