People Are Putting Christmas Lights Up To Spread Cheer

March 18, 2020
RADIO.COM Staff
Merry Christmas in March! 

It's time to put your Christmas lights back up or for some people turn on the ones you never took down. One Twitter user came up with a great way to spread cheer despite the anxiety and worries of the world from the coronavirus. 

