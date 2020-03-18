People Are Putting Christmas Lights Up To Spread Cheer
March 18, 2020
Merry Christmas in March!
It's time to put your Christmas lights back up or for some people turn on the ones you never took down. One Twitter user came up with a great way to spread cheer despite the anxiety and worries of the world from the coronavirus.
What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.— Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020