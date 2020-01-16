Sade's Best Music Video Moments

Today soul legend and R&B icon, Sade turns 61! We are celebrating the singer-song writer's birthday by sharing some of our favorite SADE moments of all time! We've put together a top 10 list of our favorite music videos for your SADE viewing pleasures.

1. 'No Ordinary Love'

2. 'The Sweetest Taboo'

3. 'Smooth Operator'

4. 'By Your Side'

5. 'Is It A Crime'

6. 'Soilder Of Love'

7. 'Your Love Is King'

8. 'Nothing Can Come Between Us'

9. 'Paradise'

10. 'Kiss of Life'