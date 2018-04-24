Rapper Meek Mill Will Be Released From Prison
It's been a long journey to reclaim freedom for Meek
Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill is expected to be released from prison later this evening (April 24).
Tuesday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered that the 30-year-old rapper be freed on bail.
Meek began a long legal battle last November after being sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating his probation. The charges stem from a 2007 arrest. Prosecutors had previously asked that the judge on the case overturn the sentence because the original arresting officer appeared on a list of allegedly corrupt cops.
In a statement issued to Billboard, Meek thanked his family and friends for their support.
Meek Mill has been released from prison https://t.co/URnaJuR2xy pic.twitter.com/sZc9wU39YD— billboard (@billboard) April 24, 2018
"Although I’m blessed to have the resources to fight this unjust situation, I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues," Mill said. "In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career.”
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Grubin and comedian Kevin Hart are expected to pick Meek up for his release.