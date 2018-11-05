Ready To Vote? Find Your Polling Place and More!

Are you ready to vote? Here's everything you need to know about voting in the mid-term election in Los Angeles.

Get informed! What's on your ballot and where do candidates stand on the issues? Find out HERE!

Are you registered to vote? Find out HERE!

Find out where your polling place is HERE!

Want to see the sample ballot? Find out HERE!

Did you vote by mail? Make sure it got delivered HERE!

From Rock The Vote:

Problems at the Polls? If you experience a problem while voting or have questions about the voting process—from finding your polling place to reporting problems with the election system—please call 866-OUR-VOTE or text OUR VOTE to 97779 to get free support from the nation’s largest nonpartisan voter protection coalition.