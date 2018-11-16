Je’Caryous Johnson is back with another hot stage play that has a star studded cast. I don’t think anyone says no to Je’Caryous. He’s teaming up with Snoop Dogg for Redemption of a Dogg. Joining Snoop on stage will be Tamar Braxton, Eric Benet, Demetria McKinney, Lil JJ and Omar Gooding, who called in to the Wave to talk about it. Omar is the son of R&B legend Cuba Gooding of The Main Ingredient and brother of Academy Award winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. You will remember him for his role in the hit film Baby Boy.

This is Omar’s first stage play and he has lots of good things to say about his fellow cast members and about the man with the magic touch, Je’Caryous Johnson.

You can see Redemption of A Dogg this weekend in Southern California, on Friday night at the Microsoft Theater and then on Saturday night at the Terrace Theater in Long Beach. The Long Beach show is almost sold out so the Microsoft Theater show is your best bet. Tickets are available at the box office or online at www.Jecaryous.com