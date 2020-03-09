USA Today Network

Report: Coachella 2020 Expected To Be Postponed Until October

March 9, 2020

As Coachella 2020 nears and concern over the fast-spreading Coronavirus continues, Hits Daily Double and other sources are reporting the festival is expected to announce that it will be postponing its dates in April until the weekends of Oct. 9 - 11 & Oct. 16 - 18.

Three new cases of Coronavirus were confirmed in Coachella Valley on Monday and major festivals like SXSW (Austin) & Ultra (Miami) were canceled last week over growing public health concerns.

There's been no official word from Goldenvoice, AEG, or Coachella as of yet.

Here's the 2020 lineup:

Weekend 1 is sold out -- Register for Weekend 2 presale at Coachella.com. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella) on

Recent Podcast Audio
Deborah Howell For International Women's Day 2020 KTWVFM: On-Demand
Pat Prescott for International Womens Day 2020 KTWVFM: On-Demand
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Artistic Director Sits Down with Pat Prescott KTWVFM: On-Demand
Bria Murphy Art
Bria Murphy, Eddia Murphy's Eldest Daughter on Her Environmental Art Exhibition, "Art 4 All" KTWVFM: On-Demand
Making Waves 2020: Civil Rights Activists and Freedom Riders, Helen and Bob Singleton On The History They've Made KTWVFM: On-Demand
Fox Soul Is Here Just In Time For Black History Month KTWVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes