Review: "The Play That Goes Wrong" at the Ahmanson Theatre

Review by Keri Tombazian

With the Fourth of July in the rear-view mirror and the long days of summer heating up, the Mischief Theatre’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong” makes a well-timed stop at the Ahmanson Theatre on its National Tour. With its conception in a tiny pub-theatre in England, then making its way to Broadway, this laugh out loud romp of perfectly choreographed silliness offers no pith, no politics, and no sorrow—a complete delight in troubled times. And the opening night audience was indeed delighted, doubling over in belly laughs and guffaws. And make no mistake: the timing of the wild pratfalls, the broad goofs of entrance and exit, the hilarious script mishaps, and especially the bit with the scenery are serious theatre. One false move and the “Play That Goes Wrong” might go terribly wrong. Watch in wonder as the actors show off feats of remarkable timing dodging and prancing about.

The ‘Cornley University Drama Society production’ of ‘The Murder at Haversham Manor’ is the play within the play and amateur society members are all-in.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

As affable as he was in the role of Max on Broadway, Ned Noyes seems plucked from the surfer communities of Southern California with his wink-wink at the audience. Peyton Crim’s lyrical vocal characterization, Evan Alexander Smith’s beautiful self-importance, Scott Cote’s earnest self-deprecation, Angela Grovey’s spot-on character arch, and Jamie Ann Romero’s great scenery-chewing, lead the entire cast (tech crew and all) to great effect. Hats off to Yaegel T. Welch for elevating what is essentially a recurring visual gag to a terrific performance. Similarly, Brandon J. Ellis understands funny.

Tour Director Matt Dicarlo stays true to the original Broadway direction by Mark Bell. This First National Tour stands toe to toe with the Broadway production.

Give yourself a break and a terrific laugh; catch “The Play That Goes Wrong” at the Ahmanson Theatre, now through August 11th, 2019.

