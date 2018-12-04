Rick And Morty Ice Cream Pop-Up Shops Coming To SoCal
(Via The New ALT 105.3 FM)
Super popular southern California ice cream chain Afters Ice Cream has been known for their milky buns & being featured in many Coachella Instagram pics each year. Now on December 1st they'll be collaborating with "Rick & Morty" to launch two exclusive flavors & turn their Pasadena location into an interactive experience based on the show.
Here's a look at the two flavors - Caramel Portal Ice Cream & Dark Matter Brownie Batter Ice Cream:
Introducing our NEW @rickandmorty collaboration ice cream flavors available starting 6pm this Saturday 12/1 at all locations -- Which flavor do you want to try? -- -- Caramel Portal Ice Cream topped with Green Apple Popping Isotope Candy: Rick and Morty interdimensional portal green colored caramel ice cream with dehydrated marshmallows and optional green apple popping candy topping -- Dark Matter Brownie Batter Ice Cream topped with Galaxy Sparkle Sugar: Black brownie batter ice cream with fudge and brownie bites topped with optional black sparkle sugar --- Follow along for more details soon. For the inside scoop and special offers, sign up to become Friends With Benefits on aftersicecream.com -- LET'S GET SCHWIFTY! ---- #AFTERSICECREAMxRICKANDMORTY -- TAG A RICK AND MORTY FAN --
EXCLUSIVE @aftersicecream X @rickandmorty merch will be available at our launch with our 2 new collab ice cream flavors------ SWIPE TO CHECK OUT STYLES -- Our first 50 customers will get our Ice Cream Portal Collab T-shirt FREE with any ice cream purchase at our collab launch 6PM this Saturday 12/1 at ALL LOCATIONS while supplies last! -- If you need a reminder, here are all our Southern CA locations -- SEE YOU SATURDAY! Wubba lubba dub dub -- -- Alhambra -- Azusa -- Cerritos -- Chino Hills -- Costa Mesa -- Fountain Valley -- Fullerton -- Highland Park -- Hollywood -- Irvine Diamond Jamboree -- Irvine Spectrum -- Long Beach -- Oxnard -- San Diego -- Pasadena -- Riverside -- Rancho Cucamonga -- Rowland Heights -- Sherman Oaks -- Temecula -- Tustin -- Upland -- Venice Beach -- West Covina -- Woodland Hills --- Follow along for more details soon. For the inside scoop and special offers, sign up to become Friends With Benefits on aftersicecream.com -- #aftersicecream #rickandmorty #AFTERSICECREAMxRICKANDMORTY
Doesn't look like "Pickle Rick" will be a flavor but the first 50 customers that purchase the ice cream, will receive a free Afters Ice Cream and Rick and Morty T-shirt. Visit FoodBeast for more.