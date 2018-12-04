Rick And Morty Ice Cream Pop-Up Shops Coming To SoCal

(Via The New ALT 105.3 FM)

Super popular southern California ice cream chain Afters Ice Cream has been known for their milky buns & being featured in many Coachella Instagram pics each year. Now on December 1st they'll be collaborating with "Rick & Morty" to launch two exclusive flavors & turn their Pasadena location into an interactive experience based on the show.

Here's a look at the two flavors - Caramel Portal Ice Cream & Dark Matter Brownie Batter Ice Cream:





Doesn't look like "Pickle Rick" will be a flavor but the first 50 customers that purchase the ice cream, will receive a free Afters Ice Cream and Rick and Morty T-shirt. Visit FoodBeast for more.