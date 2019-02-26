Sam Smith Says Soul Is "To Be Honest and True"

How does Sam Smith define Soul? We sat down with the superstar recently to get his take on what Soul means to him.

Nicole Slater

"Soul throughout my life has become a completely different thing, I think its just being honest. To be soulful is to be honest and to be true. Something that comes directly from your heart, out your mouth whether you're shouting at someone or you're crying for someone, you know? It's whatever emotion as long as it's honest."

Before Sam Smith left he signed The Wave's Soul Is Wall and adorned his picture with a nice uni-brow!

Thank you for stopping by 94.7 The Wave!

Watch Sam Smith's latest music video with Normani, "Dancing With A Stranger."