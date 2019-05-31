Review: Samuel Beckett’s 'The Happy Days' at the Mark Taper Forum

Theatre Review by Keri Tombazian

Two features of the new Yale Repertory Theatre production of Samuel Beckett’s 1961 play, The Happy Days, are reason enough to endure this one-hour-forty-minute monologue of existential musing: one, Diane Wiest—who animates every moment, every prattling verse, every unanswered question with surprising sense; and two, Designer Izmir Ickbal’s study of the influence of scenic design. Ickbal has transformed the often-minimalist proscenium Taper stage into a playing space that resembles more ornate interiors of the past. Behind the heavy red curtain, his desert appears so dusty you might find yourself absent-mindedly wiping your hands.

“Musing” is even too concrete a word to describe Beckett’s discourse on the sinking trajectory of existence. Abstraction seems more fitting. The curtain rises on WINNIE (Wiest) in sleeping repose, buried up to her waist in sinking sand. A loud bell dongs her awake and she begins to speak almost before she awakens, never stopping until the curtain falls at the end of Act I. With not so much as a whimper or complaint about her buried state in a bare desert terrain, she blurts out fragments of memories in a voice so lyrical she seems to be singing a disjointed song. At the top of Act II, WINNIE’S lightness of being shows extreme signs of fading. If Wiest’s acting prowess is evident in her ability to make sense out of the seemingly senseless in Act I, her arc in Act II leaves no question as to her deep well of skill, artistry, and verve.

Photo by Craig Schwartz

Seen sitting behind WINNIE is WILLIE (Michael Rudko), the sum total of whose dialogue consists of a handful of single lines; Rudko’s barely spoken, rarely seen impact is testimony to his talent. Like WINNIE’S large black purse containing various items, WILLIE, is a touchstone to both her past and to what life she has left on earth. Her very existence is tied to WILLIE’S presence, yet he is reluctant to venture to her side of the dune.

Wondering what it all means? You’re not alone. Just for fun, google the meaning of Beckett’s The Happy Days and you will find an in-depth analyses of Beckett’s repeating themes of the failings of the human body and mind; something titled, “The Symbolism of Deteriorating Purpose;” and even quotes from Beckett himself who said of The Happy Days, “In this play you have the combination of the strange and the practical, the mysterious and the factual. This is the crux of both the comedy and the tragedy of it.” As the final curtain falls on Act II, you will draw your own conclusions, for work such as The Happy Days resists categories.

The Happy Days runs through June 30, 2019. Get your tickets here.