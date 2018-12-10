SCREENSHOTS: Favorite Holiday Movie By State

The folks over at HowToWatch.com have put together a list of which Holiday movies are our favorite in each state.

To do so they took a list of the “50 Best Christmas Movies of All Time” from Thrillist and processed it through Google Trends to determine the most-searched Christmas film in each state.

The top 3 nationwide were Elf, Scrooged, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

Beyond the three powerhouse films above, some obvious classics made the list like: Home Alone (Rhode Island), A Christmas Story (Ohio), Bad Santa (Alaska), The Polar Express (Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina), and Love Actually (Vermont).

Then there were the bizarre results:

Colorado, Florida, Massachusetts: Eyes Wide Shut.

North Dakota: Krampus.

Oregon: Christmas Evil.

We can thank the residents of Illinois for saving the nation's Christmas spirit for making It’s a Wonderful Life their top film.

See the map below and get the full methodology on HowToWatch.com.