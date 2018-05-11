Security Doors Provide Protection Against More Than One Kind Of Unwanted Intruder

Due to the alarming 16.8% increase in Los Angeles-area robberies from 2015 to 2016, LA homeowners should consider getting security doors installed on their homes to protect their families and possessions. A quality security door can more than just keep burglars from entering your property.

Home Invaders

First and foremost, security doors are designed to keep home invaders from gaining access to your home through its main entry point. However, consumers should be aware that not all security doors are created equal. In fact, many units don’t have the durability to stand up to sustained attack from burglars using baseball bats, crowbars or knives. As such, it’s recommended that homeowners purchase a high-quality product such as Crimsafe Security Doors by Wynstan USA.They’re made with 304 Grade Stainless Steel mesh that can’t be kicked in, cut or pried loose.

Insects

Crimsafe’s security doors are also highly effective at keeping non-human intruders out of your home. The Tensile-Tough Security Mesh that is used in the construction of the screen on the security door can also keeping bugs outside where they belong.

Flying debris and embers

Crimsafe’s Tensile-Tough Security Mesh has an aperture (opening) size of 1.5mm x 1.5mm. Consequently, these security screen doors can keep flying debris from entering your home while allowing fresh air and sunlight to flow in freely. Those tiny apertures are also effective at keeping floating embers from entering your home and endangering your family and belongings. Crimsafe’s security screen doors are made with an aluminum screw-clamp system that won’t melt when subjected to burning debris. Given that the 2017 California wildfire season had an estimated economic toll of $180 billion, residents should do all they can to their properties as fire safe as possible.

