Singer, Songwriter James Ingram Dies at 66

(KNX 1070) -- Grammy-winning R&B singer and songwriter James Ingram has died at 66-years-old.

According to TMZ, Ingram had fighting brain cancer for several years.

His passing became public after his close friend producer and director Debbie Allen, posted her condolences on Twitter.

“I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” his dear friend Allen said. ” He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

An Ohio native, Ingram was legendary for his velvety-smooth voice, and won two Grammy Awards: One for his song "One Hundred Ways" in which he won best male R&B performance in 1981 and another for his duet with Michael McDonald on "Yah Mo B There," winning best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals in 1984. He worked with such icons as Quincy Jones, Ray Charles, and Michael Jackson.

Earning two number one hits on the Billboard charts, ‘Baby, Come to Me,’ and ‘I Don’t Have the Heart,’ he wrote Michael Jackson’s ‘P.Y.T (Pretty Young Thing)’ on Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ album, and scored an Oscar for Best Original Song with a duet Linda Ronstadt, on the soundtrack for 'An American Tail."

Ingram is survived by his wife, Debra Robinson. The two married in 1975.