En Vogue Say "Soul Is Being Present In The Moment"

By Scott T. Sterling

En Vogue knows soul.

Starting in the late ‘80s and throughout the 1990s, the classic R&B “girl group” from Oakland, California, dominated the charts and airwaves with a seemingly endless string of hits.

With the band’s debut single, “Hold On,” soaring to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1990, the ladies would go on to score two more No. 2s on the hallowed chart: “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” (1992) and “Don’t Let Love Go” (1996), going on to sell more than 20 million albums through a storied career.

“Soul to me is the essence of an artform that brings it to life, that conveys the truth of what it is,” conveys Cindy Herron, one of the founding members of En Vogue. “Be it dance, or be it song, or just something that brings it to life that we the audience perceive.”

For fellow founding member Terry Ellis, it’s all about living in the now.

“Soul to me is being in the present moment. Being in touch and in tune with your mind, body and spirit,” she explains. “Sometimes delivered through artform.”

“Soul is expressing from your authentic self, whatever that is,” chimes in newer member, Rhoma Bennett, who many will recognize from her time on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and The Jamie Foxx Show. “Especially as it pertains to art and creativity. Just allowing it to come from who you really are.”

Just this year, the group reconvened to release their first studio effort in fourteen years, Electric Café, featuring Snoop Dogg, Raphael Saadiq and Ne-Yo.

The women of En Vogue are spending their summer on tour, stopping in Los Angeles on August 18 for a night under the stars at the Greek Theatre.