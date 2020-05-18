Southern California Pizza Huts Donated Over 5,000 Pizzas to Local Hospitals + First Responders

May 18, 2020

Add Pizza Hut to the list of companies who are doing something meaningful during these difficult times.

American West Restaurant Group, a local Southern California Pizza Hut Franchisee, hosted a companywide DAY OF GIVING on May 13th where all 245 Southern California Pizza Hut locations gave away up to 30 large pizzas per store. In just one day, Pizza Hut donated over 5,000 large pizzas to local hospitals and first responders.

"We are in the midst of a global crisis and our local hospital workers and first responders are working harder than ever fighting against the pandemic. Providing pizza is our way of saying thank you for all they are doing in our community," said Jerry Ardizzone, Chief Executive Officer and President for franchise operator, American West Restaurant Group.

Hats off to the folks who made this possible and to the critical work of hospitals and first responders everywhere.

For more feel-good stories and to see how other local businesses are planning on pushing ahead, check out RADIO.COM/MoveCaliforniaForward

