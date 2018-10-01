Making Waves Honoree Diane Medina

Diane has over 40 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Diane’s career as a corporate executive includes responsibility for human resources management, diversity and inclusion and corporate social responsibility. Diane began her career at NBC Studios in Burbank. Later she held a series of increasingly responsible human resources management positions with Capital Cities/ABC at ABC’s Broadcast Center. Diane went on to serve as Director, Employment and Employees Relations for Paramount Pictures in Hollywood. Five years later she returned to ABC as Director of Affirmative Action for ABC’s owned television station KABC-TV. When The Walt Disney Company acquired ABC, Diane accepted the position of Director, Diversity Programs for The Walt Disney Company’s Corporate Human Resources Group. She worked with leadership across multiple Disney business units to create business specific diversity programs to enhance the company’s workforce recruitment, minority and women owned business opportunities and philanthropy. Diane returned to ABC as Vice President, Diversity Programs and Community Relations. Diane created and managed innovative and unique community initiatives to enhance KABC-TV’s standing in the Los Angeles television market. In addition to serving the interests of the diverse communities of the Los Angeles market, she developed revenue generating initiatives for the station. After more than 40 years in the entertainment industry, Diane retired from Disney/ABC Television. In retirement she continues to work on behalf of Latino theater arts and the industry she loves, and currently serves as a volunteer Managing Director with the Latino Theater Company at the Los Angeles Theater Center and serves on the Board of Directors of the Los Angeles Music Center.

Diane’s passion for community service includes service on non-profit boards such as the Los Angeles Theater Center, Los Angeles County Music Center, MEND-Meet Each Need with Dignity, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute, Para Los Ninos, IMAGEN Foundation, YMCA Urban Council, Black Infant Health Program, Women at Work, Hispanic Women’s Council and HOPE-Hispanas Organized for Political Equality. Diane has been recognized for her professional and community work by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, White Memorial Hospital, Nosotros, YWCA of Los Angeles, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund, Women at Work, March of Dimes, Mexican American Opportunity Foundation, Girls Inc. and United States Congress. Diane was named in Hispanic Business Magazine as one of the 100 Most Influential Hispanics in the nation.