Making Waves Honoree Helen Torres

Helen Torres is the Executive Director of Hispanas Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) where she supervises and manages the day-to-day operations. Under her leadership HOPE has grown into one of the leading women’s leadership and advocacy organizations in California and United States.

Ms. Torres has over twenty-five years of alliance building, community relations, marketing, and fundraising experience and expertise. Ms. Torres produces statewide and national conferences that educate and train over 3,000 Latinas per year. She also has been instrumental in the development and implementation of the HOPE Leadership Institute (HLI) - a program that prepares adult Latinas for their next level of civic participation. HLI has resulted in over 180 Latinas being appointed to state and local commissions, and over 200 Latinas serving on nonprofit boards improving local communities. To date 521 Latinas have graduated from HLI.

She has served on various commissions under Governor Gray Davis, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Governor Jerry Brown. From supporting AmeriCorps programs to serving on the influential “Little Hoover Commission,” Helen is proven public servant. Most recently she joined the California Latino Economic Institute, a group of business leaders formed to advise the California Latino Caucus. She also serves on the community advisory boards for Southern California Edison and PG&E.

Ms. Torres is a sought out speaker on women issues and an advisor to key projects such as “The Shriver Report: A Women’s Nation Changes Everything” and is featured in “Life Moments for Women” a book supporting The Women’s Foundation of California. She has been recognized by Los Angeles Dodgers as a “community hero.” Most recently Ms. Torres’s story has been part of a California State University oral and public history exhibit titled “Voces de Liberacion: Latinas in Politics in Southern California and was honored with the HIP Giver award by Hispanics in Philanthropy for her role as an women’s advocate and elevating the voice of all women across the nation.

Helen lives in San Bernardino County with her husband Jonathan Schumperli as they team-up to raise their high spirited twin boys Adam and Joshua.