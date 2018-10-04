Making Waves Honoree Pete Escovedo

Well when it comes to GREAT Latin music, Pete Escovedo is right at the top! And as we proudly celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month here at The Wave it was my pleasure to honor the one and only Pete Escovedo. Going back to the classic group from the Bay Area, Azteca to his inspirations of Cal Tjader, Tito Puente and Mongo Santamaria, Pete has been contributing to the Latin music scene for decades. He is an accomplished artist (take a look at his art at PeteEscovedo.com!) and celebrating the release of his latest CD “Back to the Bay”, Mr. Escovedo keeps doing what he truly loves. But that’s not all. His book was just released and it is called “My Life in the Key of E” A Memoir. And his great grandchildren have their own show on Baby First TV called “The Dance Time Boys”. Family, love and faith are the big contributors to his much acclaimed success. Making Waves in our Community is Pete Escovedo and we celebrate him during Hispanic Heritage Month on The Wave!

Video of PETE ESCOVEDO &quot;LETS STAY TOGETHER&quot; featuring SY SMITH