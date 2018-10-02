Talaya Talks with Brazilian Music Icon Sergio Mendes
October 2, 2018
When it comes to Brazilian music one of the first artists we tend to think of is Sergio Mendes!
Creating timeless musical classics with a sensual, smooth swagger that easily transfer you to an amazing place called Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Gold and Platinum records along with Grammys make Sergio Mendes a global icon.
Sergio Mendes will perform live this Friday at the Summer Concert Series at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach and I will be hosting. (Lucky me!)
So if you haven't got your tickets there is still time to catch this once in a lifetime intimate performance.
Just go to HyattConcerts.com to get your tickets and I look forward to seeing you there.