Mario Panzarino

LA’s Biggest Street Food Festival Hit Over the Weekend

October 22, 2018

The annual Taste of Soul food and entertainment festival returned to Los Angeles over the weekend on October 20th with a massive block party that completely stretched over Crenshaw Boulevard between Stocker and Rodeo Road and attracted over 350,000 attendees.

 

#tasteofsoul

A post shared by myka9 (@myka9) on

Taking on it’s 13th year, Taste of Soul has become one of the biggest standalone food events anywhere in Southern California that  features a taste of all things “soulful” including food from local restaurants, live entertainment, displays from local artists, and exhibits from local businesses and organizations.

This year’s festival features a ton of food ranging from categories like African, American, BBQ and Soul, Creole and Jamaican, and more.

So much great food! This andouille sausage jambalaya with shrimp was one of our favorites ---- #tasteofsoul2018

A post shared by 94.7 The WAVE (@947thewave) on

Food wasn’t the only thing the festival brought, there was a Budweiser-sponsored beer garden, as well as entertainment stages for comedy and live music featuring local gospel singers and special guest singers like Jody Watley and  Sister Sledge.

Thanks so much #SisterSledge for preforming today! We had a blast getting down with you -- #TasteOfSoul2018

A post shared by 94.7 The WAVE (@947thewave) on

Shout out to miss @jodywatley for preforming today on our stage! She kept the crowd dancing and the party going -- --

A post shared by 94.7 The WAVE (@947thewave) on

If that still wasn't your thing, Taste of Soul attendees brought so many beautiful and unique outfits.

We saw these two and loved their look! ✨--#TasteOfSoul2018

A post shared by 94.7 The WAVE (@947thewave) on

This year’s Taste of Soul raised money for a couple of different South LA-focused charities, namely Mothers in Action and Brotherhood Crusade. 

Follow the Taste of Soul on Twitter @tasteofsoulla and post your photos using the hashtag #tasteofsoul.

Taste of Soul