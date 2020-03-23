These SoCal Businesses Are Open For Your Service Needs!

To our valued clients and friends, As you all know and are experiencing, the rapidly developing coronavirus (COVID-19) is creating enormous disruption in our communities and in our country. Sweet James LLP remains committed to providing you with highly responsive service during this time. In addition to safeguarding the health of our injured clients, we have been safeguarding the health of our employees and their families. We assembled an internal COVID-19 Task Force early last week in order to make sure there was no disruption in the management of our clients cases and we quickly made substantial investments which allowed our almost 100 strong team to move to a remote work environment this past Monday. These are times when the strength and the financial ability of the law firm you choose makes a difference. Rest assured that we are open, operating and our team of lawyers and injury advocates are working hard for you. #sweetjames #beardofjustice #hereforyou #strength #hasmyback #fulloperation #workingforyou #makeadifference #community #responsibility #clientsfirst #100strong #bigdifference

