BTS and Nicki Minaj Release Vibrant New “Idol” Video
The unexpected pair continues to break the internet
September 7, 2018
BTS is taking over with their viral track “Idol,” sending their ARMY fanbase into a frenzy with a surprise music video featuring Nicki Minaj.
The second video for their song “Idol” follows a continuing wave of internet-breaking content surrounding the track, highlighting the remixed version of the song this time around. From a dance challenge to smashing the YouTube record with the first “Idol” music video, this is the song that keeps on giving.
The vibrant new music video adds a colorfully-dressed Queen Nicki to the video, surrounding her in a Korean translation of her lyrics. Watch below: