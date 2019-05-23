Watch These Shows and Movies Before They Leave Netflix in June 2019

The summer Netflix lists are the ones we look forward to the most. As we’re planning vacations or just looking for reasons to stay out of the sun, the streaming platform provides the perfect escape from reality.

While we’re beyond excited for new releases like the upcoming Black Mirror season premiering in June, we’re also planning our bingeing sessions after Netflix shared one of the most devastating “leaving the platform” lists to date.

As Disney launches their own streaming platform, they’re pulling films like 101 Dalmatians and Mulan 2. Along with timeless classics being lost to the competing option, longtime favorites like Legally Blonde and Friday the 13th are also departing on June 1st.

Get the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2019 below.

Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race